Santa Fe community begins healing with 'Together Tuesday' event

SANTA FE, Texas - The town of Santa Fe began its healing process Tuesday with an event called "Together Tuesday."

Community members played games, pet animals and ate barbecue at Runge Park.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., families were welcomed for a time to unwind and try to take their minds off the devastation and heartache in their community.

“As an agency that helps families keep together, that’s what we’re going to try to move forward with. We chose ‘Together Tuesday’ by one of the teens that suggested it, and so we’re going to try to move forward with something like that. I’m not sure how often, but at least throughout the summer, and just try to keep the healing going,” said Lyndsey Stephenson, with Santa Fe Family Services.

Santa Fe Family Services also offered counseling services for families.

