Sand truck overturns on 59 feeder at Grand Parkway

Sand is spilled on the U.S. Highway 59 feeder road in Sugar Land, Texas, on Sept. 6, 2018.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - An overturned sand truck blocked a section of the U.S. Highway 59 feeder road Thursday in Sugar Land.

The crash was reported about 6:40 a.m. on the southbound feeder road just past the Grand Parkway.

Sugar Land police said in a Facebook post that traffic is being diverted around this section of the road until the truck is righted and the spilled sand is cleaned up.

It could take about two hours to clean up the mess, police said.

