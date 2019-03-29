San Jacinto Festival canceled due to health concerns after ITC Deer Park fire

DEER PARK, Texas - The ITC storage facility fire and spill is having an impact on a popular tradition.

The annual San Jacinto Day Festival has been canceled because of the ongoing investigation and cleanup.

This is only the second time in nearly 35 years that the festival has been canceled. The San Jacinto Festival, which celebrates Texas winning its independence from Mexico, was scheduled for April 13.

The decisive battle was fought on April 21, 1836.

