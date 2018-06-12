San Jacinto deputy jailed for refusing to pay speeding ticket in Cleveland, officials say

CLEVELAND, Texas - A San Jacinto County Sheriff's deputy was placed on administrative leave after he told a judge he wasn't going to pay fines associated with a speeding ticket he received.

Joe Marvin Robertson showed up to court with outstanding traffic warrants after continually resetting his court date, according to Cleveland police.

Robertson told the judge that he was not going to pay the fine for the speeding ticket, and the judge had him arrested and booked into jail, according to officials.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said they are receiving convoluted information on his arrest. The department said Robertson was given a ticket in Cleveland by someone who may not have been a police officer. The department is investigating the incident.

Robertson will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, officials said.

