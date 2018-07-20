San Antonio couple delivers their baby in Chick-Fil-A bathroom

SAN ANTONIO - Chick-Fil-A has always been the Griffin family's favorite place to chow down, but it's clearly not the place they'd choose to deliver their baby. However, that's exactly what happened.

Gracelyn Griffin, now three days old, slept in her dad's arms at University Hospital on Thursday wearing a "Little Nugget" Chick-Fil-A onesie. Her parents bought her the outfit three months ago, never knowing how appropriate it would be.

On Tuesday night, Falon Griffin began intense contractions so she and her husband, Robert, headed to University Hospital.

On the way to the hospital, the couple dropped off their two older daughters with a family friend. They met in the parking lot of the Stone Ridge Chick-Fil-A on U.S. 281 and Evans Road. It was then that Falon Griffin said she had to use the restroom and couldn't wait.

