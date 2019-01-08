San Antonio child's kidnapping was staged by father to cover up foul play, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified and arrested the woman seen Friday night driving off in a car with what authorities initially believed was missing 8-month-old King Jay Davila in the back seat.

"The child was not in the car," Police Chief William McManus said.

McManus said the investigation has revealed King Jay's father, Christopher Davila, staged the kidnapping in an attempt to "cover up foul play."

On Friday night, Davila drove to a West Side convenience store and left his car running and the driver's side door unlocked while he went inside to make a purchase, McManus said.

KSAT Christopher Davila's booking photo from September 2013.

During that time, a woman was seen on surveillance video getting into Davila's car and driving off. Shortly after, the same woman was seen walking down a street with a baby carrier, McManus said.

"This was not a car theft. This was not a kidnapping. This was a staged event," McManus said. "The woman in the video who took the vehicle is a cousin of Christopher Davila."

