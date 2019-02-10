San Antonio-area man accused of beating, holding victim hostage for days, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO - Law enforcement officials in San Antonio are searching for a man accused of beating, choking and threatening a victim with a gun and keeping that person hostage for two days, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Gregory Bernard Cunningham, 28, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence and unlawful restraint, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators were dispatched Monday on a report of an assault in west Bexar County. They learned that Cunningham had assaulted and held the victim held against his or her will, the sheriff's office said.

Officials are also investigating a separate incident in which the victim and Cunningham were at a home in east Bexar County. In that case, Cunningham is accused of punching, slapping and choking the victim during a domestic incident, they said. He also reportedly threatened the victim with a gun.

Warrants have been filed for Cunningham's arrest.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 28 year old Gregory Bernard Cunningham who is wanted for... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 8, 2019

