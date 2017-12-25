Salvation Army helps feed Houstonians in need on Christmas

HOUSTON - Houstonians from every corner of the city are getting their fill of turkey and stuffing.

Even people who at times feel hopeless were waited on Monday at the Salvation Army on North Main Street.

Meals are being served to everyone, as many times as they like until 3 p.m.

People like Ray Hullaby feasted on turkey and dressing. He said this helps him keep his life straight. He said he has been battling drug addiction, but care from people like the Salvation Army makes it easier to stay clean.

"There's got to be something better," Hullaby said. "You know, my sister told me, 'God made us and he (doesn't) make junk. So, I'm no junk, so I got to keep on rolling."

Danny Demery, one of the many Salvation Army volunteers helping out on Christmas Day, said we are all equal and deserving of the care Hullaby cherishes.

"I'm out here celebrating what Jesus has done for us," Demery said. "So I'm giving back to the family. This is my family also, because, you know, God created us all as one."

The Salvation Army wants you to remember they're in need of volunteers year round.

