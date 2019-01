HOUSTON - A safety ladder manufacturing company caught fire in southeast Houston on Saturday morning.

The Houston Fire Department said PW Platforms Inc. started burning just after 6 a.m. on Winfree Drive near Broad Street.

Firefighters said no one appeared to be inside the building and no one was injured.

They don't know the cause of the fire.

PW Platforms makes rolling safety ladders and platforms.

