'Safer Streets Initiative' started in effort to improve safety for pedestrians

HOUSTON - Houston officials announced changes Thursday to an initiative aimed at improving safety and accessibility for pedestrians.

The enhancements come after last month's deadly hit-and-run accident near the intersection of Shepherd and 10th Street, in which two people were killed.

Houston's "Safer Streets Initiative" will address immediate and short-term changes to improve pedestrian safety at sidewalks, crosswalks and intersections.

Part of the changes include a new service request system to 311.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he'll also appoint a safe street coordinator and establish a pedestrian accessibility and safety task force.

