HOUSTON - A large safe that was found Monday on a southeast Houston street may have been stolen from Beaumont, police said.

The safe was found near the intersection of Windwater Drive and Minnesota Street.

Houston police said the safe was broken into and papers inside indicate the safe may belong to someone in Beaumont.

Police said they are not yet sure what was in the safe.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.