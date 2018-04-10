Sad RePete: Starving dog found in Houston area with devastating case of mange

HOUSTON - A starving dog in Houston with a severe case of mange has a sad new name: “RePete.”

The 6-month-old female dog has mange, ear mites, hair loss and intestinal parasites, and received the name RePete because it is in devastatingly similar condition to a dog treated in January at Westheimer Animal Clinic in Bellaire.

KPRC featured that dog, Pete, after he was treated for a severe case of mange and was likely doused with motor oil. Pete is now almost fully recovered and ready for adoption, according to BARC, Houston’s animal shelter and adoption organization.

RePete is now being treated at the Westheimer Animal Clinic in Bellaire after she was turned over to BARC Tuesday.

Dr. Mike Huddleston, a veterinarian at the clinic, is calling for RePete’s owners to be prosecuted for animal abuse. RePete was found living chained to a tree, according to BARC.





