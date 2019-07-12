Russell Westbrook memes: These are social media posts you don't want to miss about Rockets' trade

HOUSTON - After news got out that Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets, people released a variety of memes on social media.
Westbrook was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul. This will result in reuniting Westbrook with James Harden. The duo played together for three seasons in Oklahoma City.
Fans have flooded Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with jokes about the trade.
Here are some of the best we found online:
