Russell Westbrook memes: These are social media posts you don't want to miss about Rockets' trade

© LAKANA

HOUSTON - After news got out that Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets, people released a variety of memes on social media.

Westbrook was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul. This will result in reuniting Westbrook with James Harden. The duo played together for three seasons in Oklahoma City.

Fans have flooded Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with jokes about the trade.

Here are some of the best we found online:

When the farewell letter drops

Russell Westbrook: I would like to thank Oklahoma City for welcoming me with open arms and being here 11 years Oklahoma will always be home.



Me: pic.twitter.com/qT2iPPj0Dd — Russell TripDubBrook (@Jhickness9) July 12, 2019

How Westbrook walking into the Rockets locker room pic.twitter.com/3hzsI8Bf37 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 12, 2019

Russ and Harden learning how to share the ball like... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/quOWDtDOIl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 12, 2019

James Harden x Russell Westbrook



Reunited in Houston 🕺 pic.twitter.com/G4GhjnBqOQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 12, 2019

*Rockets Offense Next Year*



Russell Westbrook:



“JAMES, I’M OPEN”



Harden: pic.twitter.com/x1UV9FFASt — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 12, 2019

Russell Westbrook and James Harden after they retire 😂 (Via ‪sagemyster‬/Twitter) Posted by NBA Memes on Friday, July 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.