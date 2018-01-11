Ruling keeps safeguards against deportation for about 60K young immigrants in Houston

HOUSTON - A federal judge’s ruling keeps safeguards against deportation in place for about 60,000 young immigrants in Houston who were brought into the country illegally as children.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday in San Francisco ordering the Department of Homeland Security to resume accepting renewal applications from people already protected under DACA while challenges to President Donald Trump’s September order to end the program are settled.

But the status of almost 700,000 young immigrants remains in flux as the issue works its way through the courts and Congress.

In Houston Wednesday, the immigrant rights group FIEL commended the judge’s decision, but called on local supporters to push for a permanent solution.

“One of the things, we are urging people to get involved right now more than ever. We need support. We need people to call their Congress people,” said Abraham Espionosa of FIEL.

The court order covers young immigrants who were already enrolled in DACA. Karla Chavez, who is one of them, was brought to the U.S. from Mexico at age 6 by her parents. She’s now attending Harvard.

She wasn’t allowed to reapply late last year after the president’s order to end the program.

“At the end of this we’d like to see, again, families rest assured that they’re not going to be separated, that they continue working without being prosecuted, and that most of all, they can be together,” Chavez said.

The DHS hasn’t said when it will begin accepting renewal applications, and the government can still appeal the court ruling, which the White House labeled Tuesday as “outrageous.”

On Capitol Hill, the fight over DACA is tangled up in negotiations on a new budget bill.

President Trump said Tuesday he’s willing to revive DACA with congressional approval, but only in return for funding the wall he wants to build on the Mexican border.

Congressional leaders remain apart on a fix for DACA.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said flatly, "It will not be a part of any overall spending agreement."

But Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said it must be included.

"We expect it to be in the bill," Schumer said.

Congress has just nine days left to pass at least a short-term bill to keep the government running.

It can’t pass without some Democrats voting yes, and DACA remains a major impediment. ​

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.