Rothko Chapel vandalized with handbills that read 'It's OK to be white'

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after vandals targeted the Rothko Chapel in Montrose.

According to executive director David Leslie, the incident happened early Friday when vandals spilled white paint near the chapel's entrance and reflection pool.

A look at the area Monday shows the damage has since been cleared.

Chapel officials said handbills were left around the grounds that read, "It's OK to be white." Officials said it could have been much worse.

"We were very fortunate that the cleanup crew came in. We were able to remove the paint from the pool with minimal disruption fortunately," Leslie said.

The chapel was closed Friday but reopened Saturday once the cleanup was complete.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.