Rosharon couple recalls night of MLK speech in Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - All day Tuesday, visitors packed the National Civil Rights Museum, which is built on the grounds of the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated 50 years ago Wednesday.

Among the crowd were Ruby Nickson and Eddie Nickson, of Rosharon.

The couple are both history buffs and have visited the museum before, but came back with seven family members to mark the somber occasion.

Eddie Nickson was a teenager when he saw King during his visit to Houston in October 1967 at the Sam Houston Coliseum.

"He came to speak one night. Him, Aretha Franklin and Harry Belafonte," Eddie Nickson recalled.

He said the night full of inspiration turned into panic when someone threw a smoke bomb.

"He was talking, and before we know it, they put a coat on him and took him out. Our eyes were burning, they had put something in the air conditioning vent," he said.

Eddie Nickson remembers the crowd being angry afterward, but he said King preached peace.

Fifty years later, the pain of losing King on April 4, 1968, remains a fresh memory for Eddie Nickson.

"I cried because I couldn't believe it. He didn't do nobody any harm. Why you kill him? That was my question. Why?" Eddie Nickson said.

The Nicksons said while progress has been made in the decades since King's murder, they believe there is still more work to be done.

