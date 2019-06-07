Roses scattered in parking lot of immigration office after domestic dispute ends in shooting

One person was shot after a dispute in the parking lot of an immigration office in north Houston.

HOUSTON - One person was shot after a dispute in the parking lot of an immigration office in north Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Houston Field Office.

Police said a man shot another man in the office's parking lot after an argument.

Images from Sky2 show scattered roses and a purse on top a black Dodge car parked near an entrance to the building.

Police said the victim had come to the immigration center to take care of some personal business.

The gunman, who is believed to be the girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, followed them to the office, where he confronted the couple, police said.

According to authorities, the two got into a fight and then the ex-boyfriend shot the victim in the chest.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities said they have the shooter in custody.

Channel 2 Investigates spoke to someone who called 911. That person, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was at the office with family when he saw a man waving a gun.

The witness went inside and notified the people in the office before calling 911.

"Someone came over yelling 'Gun, gun. He's going to shoot them all.'" The witness told Channel 2 Investigates, "I had my family with me. This is bizarre. This is the United States of America, the country of freedom."

The witness said security officers in the building took down the suspected gunman. The witness also saw one person on the ground. The witness didn't know that person's condition.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.