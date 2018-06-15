Rosenberg couple, their 5-year-old son have been missing for nearly a week

ANGLETON, Texas - Two families are asking the public for help after a couple and their 5-year-old son went missing on Sunday.

Maya Rivera, 24, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. 5, were last seen in Missouri City and Angleton over the weekend.

Family members knew something was wrong when they didn't hear from the family of three on Monday, which happened to be Ray Shawn Jr.’s birthday. The families call him Baby Ray.

“We couldn't celebrate with him because we haven’t seen him, we haven’t heard from him,” said Frances Rivera, Maya’s mother and Baby Ray’s grandmother. “We just need them found, we need them found, we need them brought home safely.”

Hudson Sr.’s went to visit his grandmother on Sunday.

“He always checks on his grandmother all the time that’s his heart,” said Maria Kennedy, a cousin of Hudson Sr.

A friend of theirs last saw Maya and Baby Ray in the evening after their kids played together. After that, no one heard from them.

“Maya’s employer called me on Thursday because they were concerned for her welfare as well and I already had it in the back of my mind this has been too long and I hadn’t heard back from her,” said Rivera, who said her daughter is a massage therapist.

Rivera filed a missing person’s report with Angleton Police on Wednesday. She said on Thursday police told her Maya’s car was found in Rosenberg and the man driving it was arrested for possession of drugs.

“With the help of the district attorney here in Angelton, they were able to link with blue link on the car to pinpoint where the car was at. Authorities pulled the car over the white male was found in the car,” Rivera said.

Rosenberg police confirmed they did arrest a man named Robert Allen Satterfield for possession of a controlled substance, but would not say whose vehicle he was driving.

Rosenberg police said they were in contact with Angleton Police.

“We just miss him, and we miss Maya they got to be found, they have to found, they’ve got to be fine,” Rivera said.

