Rose Parade officials name Pearland HS Marching Band among 20 bands performing in 2020 event

HOUSTON - Pearland High School’s Marching Band, “The Pride of Pearland Marching Band,” is among the 20 marching bands selected to perform in the 2020 Rose Parade in California on New Year’s Day, Rose Parade officials announced Thursday.

The Pearland Independent School District band will travel to Pasadena, California, along with bands from across the United States, as well as Costa Rica, Denmark, El Salvador, Japan, and Mexico.

The band, which learned of the honor in October last year, is featured in a supplemental about the event.

This is the complete list of bands selected to perform in the event:

• Aguiluchos Marching Band (Puebla, Mexico)

• Alhambra Unified School District Marching Band (Alhambra, California)

• Baldwinsville Marching Bees (Baldwinsville, New York)

• Banda El Salvador: Grande Como Su Gente (El Salvador)

• Banda Municipal de Zarcero (Alajuela, Costa Rica)

• Centenaria Banda Colegial – University of Puerto Rico (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico)

• Dobyns-Bennett High School (Kingsport, Tennessee)

• Greendale High School Marching Band (Greendale, Wisconsin)

• Helsingør Pigegarde (Hornbaek, Denmark)

• Japan Honor Green Band (Kyoto, Japan)

• Kamehameha Performing Arts Ensemble (Honolulu, Hawaii)

• Los Angeles Unified School District All District Honor Band (Los Angeles, California)

• The PRIDE of Owasso (Owasso, Oklahoma)

• The Pride of Pearland Marching Band (Pearland, Texas)

• Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, California)

• Rancho Verde Crimson Regiment (Moreno Valley, California)

• Southern University “Human Jukebox’ Marching Band (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

• Tournament of Roses Salvation Army Band (Pasadena, California)

• United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band (San Diego, California)

• West Harrison Hurricane Band, The Pride of South Mississippi (Gulfport, Mississippi)

Bands are selected by volunteer members of the Tournament of Roses based on a variety of criteria including musicianship, marching ability and entertainment or special interest value, according to parade officials.

In addition to marching in the five-and-a-half-mile Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, bands also perform in one of three Bandfest events scheduled for December 29 and 30, 2019 at Pasadena City College. There are two bands that will be added to the line-up when the universities participating in the 106th Rose Bowl Game are determined in December.

“Being selected to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade is considered a national honor. This is a major accomplishment for the band program,” Pearland High School Band Director Joseph Munoz said back in October. “We are excited that our students will be showcased to a national audience and seen all over the world. We are also honored to represent Pearland ISD, the city of Pearland and the greater Houston area in the 2020 Tournament of Roses Parade.”

In order to offset the cost for students to participate in the event, the band’s booster club will coordinate fundraising activities.

