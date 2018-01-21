Romeo Crennel returns as Texans defensive coordinator

HOUSTON - Romeo Crennel will return as the Texans defensive coordinator as Mike Vrabel is hired as head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

With Mike Vrabel leaving the Texans for Tennessee, Assistant Head Coach Romeo Crennel will return to his old title of defensive coordinator. Crennel was last in charge of the Texans defense in 2016 when the unit finished the season as the top ranked in the league.

Prior to becoming assistant head coach last season, Crennel had been defensive coordinator for the Texans since 2014.

