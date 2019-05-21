Roger Clemens' son Kory Clemens accused of DWI

HOUSTON - One of Roger Clemens' sons is accused of driving drunk early Tuesday morning in southwest Houston.

Kory Allen Clemens is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police said officers saw a black F150 pickup truck going southbound on Hillcroft at a high rate of speed and caught up with the truck as it was turning left on a red light at the intersection with Bellaire Blvd.

Officers stopped the vehicle around 2:05 p.m. and said Clemens, 30, showed signs of intoxication.

A Houston Police Department DWI task force determined Clemens was impaired and he was taken into custody.

Clemens is free on $100 bond.

