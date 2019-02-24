Rodeo World's Championship Bar-B-Que contestant found dead

HOUSTON - A Rodeo World's Championship Bar-B-Que contestant was found dead Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said the cause of death appears to be of natural causes, according to a medical examiner evaluation.

Rodeo Houston released the following statement:

"Sadly, a contestant of the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest was found dead this morning. Based on the medical examiner evaluation, the death appears to be of natural causes. Our thoughts and prayers are with the contestant’s family, friends and teammates."

