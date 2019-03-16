Rodeo's Grand and Reserve Champion Junior Market Steers announced

HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its Grand and Reserve Champion Junior Market Steers on Friday at NRG Stadium.

Lillyan Digby, 18, from Hermleigh, a member of Scurry County 4-H, was announced as the Junior Market Steer Grand Champion. She selected her Charolais steer, Hank, almost a year ago and said the entire journey has been amazing, according to Rodeo officials.

“This win means everything,” Lillyan said. “It brings all the family together.”

Ethan Drager, 15, was beyond excited to walk out into the champion drive in NRG Stadium with his steer, Ranger, as the Junior Market Steer Reserve Grand Champion.

"It feels awesome,” Ethan said. “I did not expect this at all; that is what makes it so special.”

Ethan said he began showing steers because he wanted to be just like his father, Eric Drager, who also showed as a child.

Exhibitors will sell their steers at the Junior Market Steer Auction pn Saturday at 11 a.m. The auction is open to the public and will be held in the NRG Arena Sales Pavilion.

