Rockets watch party for Game 6 sold out at Toyota Center, GM says

HOUSTON - A Houston Rockets watch party being held at the Toyota Center is officially sold out Saturday, the team's general manager said.

The Rockets will take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The Rockets lead the series 3-2 in their best-of-seven western conference finals.

If the Rockets win Saturday night's game, they will head back to Houston and play in the NBA finals on Thursday.

This game comes with a lot of excitement for Rockets fans. Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted Saturday that the watch party at the Toyota Center is sold out.

