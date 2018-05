HOUSTON - Tickets to the Western Conference finals will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Rockets play the Warriors at Toyota Center on Monday and Wednesday. If the series goes to seven games, games 5 and 7 will be played at Toyota Center on May 24 and May 28.

Tickets can be purchased here for Game 1.

Tickets can be purchased here for Game 2.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.