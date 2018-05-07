Rockets lead Jazz in second quarter

SALT LAKE CITY - The Rockets took the lead against the Jazz in the second quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Sunday in Salt Lake City.

The Rockets already know how to win in Utah. They dominated Friday’s game three, leading by as much as 38 points before settling for the 21-point victory.

They also won both of their regular season games in Utah, each by eleven points. A win in Sunday’s game four would push the Rockets to within one win of clinching the series, advancing to the western conference finals and avoiding a second trip to Utah.

