Rockets owner opens luxury hotel, aiming to be state's only Forbes five star-rated property

HOUSTON - Houston's newest hotel just opened and it’s already making waves.

PHOTOS: Take a look inside Tilman Fertitta's new Uptown hotel

The luxury Post Oak hotel is billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s latest creation. Fertitta is no stranger to the hospitality industry, after building other hotels and casinos, but his latest venture is on track to be the state's only Forbes five star-rated property.

Driving up to the Post Oak Hotel, on the West Loop between San Felipe and Post Oak, the colorful picturesque grounds set the tone for the $350 million project.

The 38-story tower houses 250 hotel rooms and suites. The lobby features neutral tones with splashes of color.

Upon entering the lobby, you'll find a jaw-dropping chandelier picked out by Fertitta himself.

"This is a chandelier that came from Czechoslovakia," he told KPRC2. "It has thousands of Swarovski crystals. It cost nearly $1 million and it's one of the highlights of the project."

Art is one of the focal points of the hotel, and they're worth millions of dollars. Most of the pieces are by well-known American abstract artists.

Fertitta said he created something truly unique.

"I really created this so that every single part of it is special, but then having the different outlets that locals can come in and out," he said.

General Manager Jorge Gonzalez gave KPRC2 a personal tour of the guest rooms. He said each room cost more than $1 million dollars to build out.

He showed KPRC2 the bathrooms, which are complete with dual vanities and custom white marble throughout. He said he's worked in the luxury hotel industry for decades, and hotel bathrooms of today are much different and finer than those of earlier years.

The entire hotel room has Bluetooth connectivity. Gonzalez said details make the difference in the luxury market.

"What is going to be memorable to them?" Gonzalez said. "What is going to be the takeaway that's going to be the wow factor?"

Rooms start at $499 a night. The 5,000-square-foot presidential suite goes for $12,000 a night.

The hotel property has four restaurants. Bloom and Bee serves three meals a day and has a light, feminine feel. Across from the lobby is the H Bar, where drinks and light bites will be offered.

There's also a Rolls Royce dealership in the hotel for browsing or buying.

Fertitta said the hotel is something Houston has needed.

“I really wanted to do something special that I will have in my family, but at the same time, it's a project that I felt like Houston needed to continue to make us the great world city we are," Fertitta said..

The hotel also has a helicopter pad. The first 36 levels of the tower are made from concrete, but the top is steel to allow a helicopter to land with minimal noise and vibration for guests.

