Rockets fans pan Ayesha Curry's Houston barbecue restaurant on Yelp before it opens

HOUSTON - Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star player Steph Curry, just can’t get cozy with Houston.

In a move that appears to be payback for a confrontation after Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and the Rockets, Curry’s restaurant -- which hasn’t opened yet -- is being panned with one-star reviews.

The reviewers appear to be disgruntled basketball fans, and many of them who appear to be Houston Rockets fans targeting the restaurant that is being planned by the Warriors player’s wife.

International Smoke, Curry's barbecue joint to be located in the 800 block of Sorella Court in west Houston, has not opened its doors to any customers, but that fact hasn’t stopped many from leaving reviews on the restaurant’s Yelp page.

“This is absolutely the worst place to go,” one reviewer wrote. “Her husband cheated his way to a championship and now she has the guts to open up a place here?? I would never set foot in this place even if it was the last place on earth. P.S. This restaurant is full of snakes.”

Another wrote, “Terrible food….keep your burnt barbecue in California! This is H-Town. They didn’t even have moist brisket! Waited 35 minutes for water and it tasted like (Steph) Curry tears. Will never be back! Can’t support this place. Harden MVP.”



Since media reports about the page have gone viral, Yelp has jumped into action, labeling the restaurant page as “monitored” and under “active cleanup alert.”

Under that classification, Yelp says: “Your posts to this page may be removed as part of our cleanup process beginning Wednesday, June 20, 2018, but you should feel free to post your thoughts about the recent media coverage for this business on Yelp Talk at any time.”



