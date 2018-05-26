Rockets fans believe Game 6 could be a win-win

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets fans are calling it a win-win.

About 10,000 fans purchased tickets to the Game 6 viewing party at the Toyota Center. All $100,000 raised will benefit the Santa Fe Memorial Fund.

Fans gathered outside the Toyota Center on Saturday afternoon in extreme heat to wait for the doors to open. The Rockets fanatics say they wanted to attend the viewing party to cheer on the team as one big, loud, red family.

Ahead of the game, some were skeptical the team could still pull off a win in Oakland, California without star player Chris Paul.

“I’m a little nervous, you know, 'cause the Warriors are a great team. We just lost Paul but I’m hopeful that the Rockets can make it to the finals,” said Jose Garza.

Fan Veda Jefferson said she thinks the team can still pull off a win without Paul.

“Just cause he had a little downfall, that (doesn’t) mean nothing. He still got us. He’s carrying us,” she said.

When the doors open at 7 p.m. fans say it’s game on and game over. The game will begin at 8 p.m.

