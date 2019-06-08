Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, agent back in talks of new contract extension

Head coach Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets looks on during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Rockets defeated the Suns 118-110.

HOUSTON - The Rockets and head coach Mike D'Antoni, along with his agent, have reopened discussions regarding a contract Saturday, according to reports.

Talks for a contract were broken off recently, leaving D'Antoni's situation in limbo beyond next season as he had one year left on his current deal.

On Saturday morning, KPRC 2 sports anchor Randy McIlvoy spoke with Warren Legarie, the agent for Mike D'Antoni.

Legarie said although the Rockets are discussing an extension, there is still no agreement yet on a salary for D'Antoni.

In another discussion with those close to the situation, Mcllvoy was told progress is being made, and one source reiterated, "We are now closer."



