Rockets' Chris Paul, foundation take children on holiday shopping spree

HOUSTON - Chris Paul and the Chris Paul Family Foundation took 100 children on a holiday shopping spree Thursday.

The holiday shopping spree took place at the Target at 8500 Main St.

For many of these children, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"It's so exciting to be here," said student Aaron Martinez.

Each child received a $100 gift card during the evening of holiday shopping with the Houston Rocket and nine-time NBA All-Star.

"It's about giving back and trying to help these kids and different families that go through so much over the course of a year and also helping these kids understand that it's not about receiving. It's about giving," said Paul.

The only requirement was that the children buy at least one gift for someone else, organizers said.

"This is really exciting because we get to shop, and we get to shop for Christmas presents and everything," said 5th grader Sofia Estrada who attends KIPP Academy Middle School. "I'm going to get my aunt because she came to visit me. So I'm going to get her some nice clothes."

Toyota joined in by giving the participating charity organizations tickets for the children to attend an upcoming Houston Rockets game at the Toyota Center to see Paul and the team in action, organizers said.

"It's so much fun, and for me when I'm here, obviously, I play ball for the Rockets, but I always tell them I'm here as a parent as a fellow Houstonian trying to make them smile," Paul said.

Paul established the CP3 Foundation in 2005 in honor of his late grandfather to provide scholarships for high school graduates to attend Wake Forest University. Click here for more information.

