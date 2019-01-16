Robert Durst's murder trial to begin in September

October 2018: Durst is ordered to stand trial for murder in the killing of his close friend in Los Angeles 18 years ago.

LOS ANGELES - Robert Durst will stand trial for the murder of his close friend, Susan Berman, on Sept. 3.

Berman was killed in California 18 years ago.

"Bob Durst didn't kill Susan Berman, and he doesn't know who did,” said Dick DeGuerin, attorney for Robert Durst. "It's something that we've been expecting for over three years. He was arrested in March of 2015, and ... now it's almost the end of 2018, and we've been wanting to go to trial."

DeGuerin and a team of attorneys successfully defended Durst 15 years ago in Galveston when Durst was acquitted of shooting and killing his neighbor, Morris Black, and cutting him up and throwing him into Galveston Bay.

Jurors found the killing was in self-defense. Prosecutors claim Durst killed Berman to keep her from telling police what she might know about the disappearance of Durst’s wife in 1982 in New York. Durst was not charged in that disappearance.

"The real show hasn't started. That's the trial. We're very eager. The client's very eager to get to trial,” said Durst's attorney, Chip Lewis.

He told KPRC 2, "Had Mr. Durst followed the advice of his lawyers and not done ‘The Jinx,’ he wouldn't be in the position that he's in today."

Lewis was referring to the HBO series that focused on Durst. Durst was arrested in 2015 just hours after the final episode of the series.

