Robert Brazile now "at home" in the Hall of Fame

HOUSTON - A long-awaited honor for a player who made a huge impact to not only the city of Houston and the Oilers, but also to the NFL and the game of football.

Legendary linebacker, Robert Brazile was finally given his place in the Hall of Fame at tonight’s enshrinement ceremony. Brazile gave a passion-filled speech full of stories of his childhood and career to a crowd that was filled with fans in their “Luv Ya Blue” gear.

“When they knocked on my door, all of my dreams came true. After all these years, I’m at home,” Brazile said.

Known as “Dr.Doom,” Brazile was an unstoppable force on defense. The definition of durable, Brazile started every game in his NFL career, a total of 147 games. From 1976 to 1982, Robert made seven straight Pro Bowl selections.

Bum Phillips once said Brazile was “ the Lawrence Taylor before Lawrence Taylor.”

