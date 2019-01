HOUSTON - Police said several robbery suspects are in custody after one or more shot at officers in southwest Houston.

Houston police in a tweet said at least one officer returned gunfire at the scene in the 11800 block of Bissonnet Street near S. Dairy Ashford Road.

Several robbery suspects are in custody after one or more of them fired shots at our officers at 12600 Bissonnet near S. Dairy Ashford about 340pm. Preliminary info is at least one HPD officer returned fire. All officers are okay. No reports of any suspect injured or struck. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2019

Police said an officer returned fire.

No reports of anyone injured.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.