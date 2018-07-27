Robbery suspect barricades self inside NE Houston Family Dollar, HPD says

HOUSTON - A person authorities said robbed a northeast Houston Family Dollar was barricaded inside the store Thursday, according to Houston police.

Houston police and SWAT were on the scene where the person was barricaded inside the store in the 9600 block of Hirsch Road around 9 p.m.

Houston police said an officer fired at least one shot and struck one of the suspects, the other one barricaded himself inside until about 10:15 p.m., police said.

The person who was shot is in unknown condition, according to police.

