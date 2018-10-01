Employee shot in robbery attempt thwarts suspects, protects money

HOUSTON - A man is recovering after getting shot twice in an attempted robbery.

According to authorities, the man is an employee at the May Food Store near N. Main and 42 Street and was leaving the store Sunday with the day’s money to take to the bank when he was approached by three armed men.

The men approached the employee, demanded the money and shot at him several times.

Despite being hit in the thigh and the arm, the employee refused to give up the cash and ran back inside the store to get help, police said.

Police said the men took off on foot and described them as three African-American males between the ages of 18 and 20.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



