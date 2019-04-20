Robbery call at drug house leads to 3 arrests, deputies say

From left to right: Pascual Lopez, Robino Ortiz-Oduma and Antonio Sotello are seen in mug shots released by authorities April 20, 2019.

HOUSTON - Three people were arrested Friday after deputies investigating a reported home invasion found a cache of drugs and guns, authorities said.

The incident happened about 3 a.m. at a home on Kolby Way near the intersection of FM Road 1960 and Treaschwig Road.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables said that, when they arrived at the home, they found 17-year-old Pascual Lopez, 19-year-old Antonio Sotello and 20-year-old Robino Ortiz-Oduma inside.

Deputies said that while they were investigating the case, they located narcotics, guns and $8,555 in cash. The money is believed to have been the profits from drug sales, deputies said.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Deputies released this photo of drugs, cash and guns that were seized from a northwest Harris County, Texas, home on April 19, 2019.

Investigators said they believe Lopez, Sotello and Ortiz-Oduma broke into the home because of the drug activity going on there.

All three men were charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Ortiz-Oduma was denied bond, while Lopez and Sotello were each granted $50,000 bond. Lopez and Ortiz-Oduma were being held at the Harris County Jail, while Sotello was released on bond.

Investigators said they plan to file drug possession charges against the person who reported the home invasion once testing of the narcotics is complete.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.