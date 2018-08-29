Robber's plan to get cash thwarted with a bat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A New Mexico robber hoping to make off with some quick cash got more than he bargained for.

It occurred last Sunday when a man walked into a Quick Stop market near downtown Albuquerque.

As he approached the counter, he pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

When the clerk, who is also part store owner, refused to turn over the cash, the robber hit her in the face with the gun.

The clerk then turned the tables on the gunman pulling a wooden baseball bat from behind the counter.

Fearing he was in over his head, the cashless robber ran out of the store with the clerk in hot pursuit.

The store's owner, Sam Awad, applauds the clerk for fighting back.

"It looks like the only solution si for hard working people , honest people, to start standing for themselves and start protecting their property and businesses," Awad said.

Awad said later the man who came in the store was carrying a BB gun.

