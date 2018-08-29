Road rage incident caught on camera in SW Houston

HOUSTON - Cellphone video showed a road rage incident on Beechnut Street in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

An Infiniti coupe can be seen speeding in front of a Chrysler sedan. The driver of the Infiniti, a 20-year-old named Christian, then stops in front of the Chrysler and walks to the driver’s side window.

“What if he would have had a gun, or what if (the other driver) would have had a gun?” said Sandra Vos, who recorded the video.

She said the driver of the Chrysler, a woman in her late 20s to early 30s named Lisa, accidentally cut Christian off, and then apologized. That’s when the video picks up.

Christian appears to be yelling at Lisa, who rolled up her window. He then slams his hand against the window, yells something else, gets back into his car and speeds off.

“She was shook up,” Vos said of Lisa. “She was like, ‘I don’t understand, I told him I was sorry, I didn’t mean to cut him off.’”

We traced the Infiniti back to a house in southwest Houston and showed the video to Christian’s mother, Blanca, who was clearly disappointed.

“I am ashamed that he’s going around doing this,” she said in Spanish. “Because he could cause an accident, and something could happen to him, too.”

Blanca said she would talk to Christian, but “I don’t know what he’s going to say. I know how he gets sometimes.”

A couple of hours later, we found Christian. He declined an interview but blamed Lisa.

“Did you see what she did to me?” he asked, adding that she was “cursing at me” before the video begins.

Lisa’s phone was dead at the time of the incident, Vos said. Lisa asked Vos to share the video somewhere.

