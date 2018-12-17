Richmond radiologist suspended, accused of sexually abusing young girl

The mugshot of Delroy Anthony Wilson, who is charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A radiologist had his license suspended after he was charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Delroy Anthony Wilson is suspended until further notice.

The board said his license was suspended because he "poses a continuing threat to public welfare."

Wilson was arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and remains in custody on $150,000 bond. A hearing is set for Dec. 31.

Since the child is a sexual abuse victim and a minor, KPRC2 has chosen not to reveal the child's identity.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.