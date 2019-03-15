Richmond man breaks Guinness World Records mark for largest video games collection

Antonio Romero Monteiro has taken the title of the world's largest collection of video games, totaling 20,139.

RICHMOND, Texas - A Richmond man has taken the title for the largest collection of video games, according to the Guinness World Records.

Antonio Romero Monteiro broke the record on Feb. 2 with 20,139 total games. His collection includes games for second generation video game consoles up to eighth generation consoles.

Monteiro said he works to keep the games organized by alphabetizing them, saying it can be a challenge when he adds games to his collection.

He told KPRC that he began the collection when he was a child and applied for the world record after being encouraged by family members.

