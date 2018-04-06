Rice University police officer identified as victim of deadly North Freeway crash

HOUSTON - A Rice University police officer has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash Thursday on the North Freeway.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 45 near Beltway 8.

Houston police said the driver of a SUV was speeding north on the freeway when it hit the back of a silver vehicle.

The driver of the silver vehicle was killed, police said.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

While the victim's name was not released, Houston police confirmed that the 48-year-old man was an officer with the university's Police Department.

The driver of the SUV showed no signs of intoxication, police said.

Police said no charges have been filed, but the investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.