Rice, TSU agree on football series

HOUSTON - During these slow summer months, future dates for football series have been lined up between the Rice Owls and Texas Southern Tigers.

On Tuesday, the two schools announced a series has been agreed upon beginning in 2021 when Rice will host TSU. It will be the first meeting ever in football between the two programs.

For the Owls in 2021, they will have three nonconference games against Texas schools. They already had UH and a trip to Texas on the schedule along with a road trip to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State that season.

Rice is 1-0 all-time against the SWAC, beating Prairie View in 2016 65-44. Rice and Prairie View open the 2018 season at Rice Stadium on Aug. 25.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.