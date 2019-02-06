Rice inks 14 football players on National Signing Day

HOUSTON - On National Signing Day, Rice University football head coach Mike Bloomgren announced 14 additional student-athletes who will join the program in 2019 along with the 17 players who signed with the Owls in December.

“We still have some that we’re targeting,” Bloomgren said. “Signing day is always an exciting time. It’s great to know that we are creating our future with these kids. They are going to be such a key part of everything that we do in this program. I think they fit so, so well.”

Eight of the 14 players are from Texas, including Ridge Point safety Chike Anigbogu, Cinco Ranch offensive lineman Connor Hughes and Atascocita linebacker Myron Morrison.

“I think you’ll see, when you watch the film, that they play with the attitude that we demand,” Bloomgren said. “They embody ‘Intellectual Brutality.’ They’re physical and they care about the other side of campus, too. They want to be great. They want to excel and really get everything they can out of Rice University.”

