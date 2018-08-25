Rhodes School campus closes due to multiple fire and safety violations

HOUSTON - The school's closure was sudden, and now has some parents scrambling, including Shelia Walker.

Her two children attend the Rhodes School of Performing Arts Northshore Campus that was forced to close its doors Friday afternoon for multiple fire and safety violations.

"I don't think this is going to be the overnight fix because if you have to make sure that your kids are safe and it has to be planned out," Walker said.

According to the fire marshal's office, the issues include a lack of a fire sprinkler and fire alarm system, blocked and limited exits and its address is not visible from street.

Pictures from the fire marshals office show some of the other problems including electrical violations, kitchen violations and construction violations.

"I do want the kids in the school because it's a very good school. A very good program so I'll have to see what my next move will be," said Walker.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent said they're working to get the issues resolved.

But with no specific timeline given, students will now have to go to one of the other three campuses that are located miles away -- either at the Tidwell location, the campus in Channelview or farther out in Humble.

"This is going to be a life adjustment for all of us," said Walker.

