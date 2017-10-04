Reward raised for man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

AUSTIN - The reward for one of Texas' 10 most wanted sex offenders has increased to $8,000 for the month of October, the Department of Public Safety said.

Manuel Muniz, 47, who is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and parole violation, has been wanted since February.

Muniz was convicted in 2007 of aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was paroled in November 2016.

The Department of Public Safety said Muniz, who has ties to communities in Bosque County, has a criminal history that also includes assault, burglary and obstruction and retaliation.

Muniz is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds. He has tattoos of Vietnamese symbols on his right forearm and other tattoos on his upper arms, abdomen, left thigh and finger. He also has scars on his right eyebrow and forehead.

Anyone with information about Muniz or his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-252-8477.

