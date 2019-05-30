Reward increased to $7,800 in Josue Flores case

Josue Flores is seen in a picture placed at a memorial near where he was killed in Houston on May 17, 2016. (KPRC)

HOUSTON - New efforts in the 3-year-old murder case of 11-year-old Josue Flores were announced Thursday.

Houston Crime Stoppers announced it is increasing the cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Flores was stabbed 20 times while walking home from school in his northside community in May 2016.

KPRC was told local community organizations partnered with Crime Stoppers to help increase the cash reward in the case to $7,800.

If you know anything that may help in the case, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

