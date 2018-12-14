Prop B delayed after judge extends restraining order

HOUSTON - A judge in Houston extended a restraining order that halts the implementation of Proposition B.

A new ruling will be made next week.

The proposition was passed by voters in November. It requires that money be allocated to link the salaries of the city’s firefighters with the salaries of the city’s police force.

A few weeks after the election, the Houston Police Officers’ Union filed a lawsuit, claiming that the measure is unconstitutional.

A judge overseeing the case issued an injunction Nov. 30 that prevented the city from using any taxpayer money to implement the pay parity amendment. That order expired Friday.

At Friday’s hearing about the order, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo testified that if Prop B goes through, he would immediately have to shut down the police academy and begin laying off officers. He said anywhere from 500 to 800 personnel would have to be let go, and that number would depend on how much money he would have to cut from the department’s budget.

Acevedo also said that cutting back on staff would severely impact response times. He said the response times to violent crimes would be reduced and that officers would be unable to respond to home burglary calls.

