Slime, roaches and flies found at some Houston restaurants

Tourao Brazilian Churrasqueria

4412 Montrose

Violation: Inspectors discovered clear slime in the ice machine. Inspectors ordered the management to quarantine the machine.

Tay-Do Restaurant

2529 Highway 6 South

Violation: Inspectors discovered a single, live, roach crawling around in the food preparation area.

Big Daddy's BBQ

14097 Westheimer

Violation: Inspectors found a live roach crawling by the ice machine.

SPJST Bar

1435 Beall Street

Violation: Inspectors discovered a "large presence of fruit flies around the bar area."

