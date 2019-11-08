Slime, roaches and flies found at some Houston restaurants

HOUSTON - KPRC 2's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Tourao Brazilian Churrasqueria
4412 Montrose
Violation: Inspectors discovered clear slime in the ice machine. Inspectors ordered the management to quarantine the machine.
Tay-Do Restaurant
2529 Highway 6 South
Violation: Inspectors discovered a single, live, roach crawling around in the food preparation area.
Big Daddy's BBQ
14097 Westheimer
Violation: Inspectors found a live roach crawling by the ice machine.
SPJST Bar
1435 Beall Street
Violation: Inspectors discovered a "large presence of fruit flies around the bar area."
