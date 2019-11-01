Roaches, rodent droppings and unsafe food found at some Houston restaurants

HOUSTON - KPRC 2's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Here's a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.

Texas Halal Pizza And Deli

8800 W. Sam Houston Parkway

Violation: Inspectors discovered two live cockroaches crawling behind the food preparation cooler.

Cheno Fast Food

12313 Bellaire Blvd.

Violation: Inspectors found rodent droppings/rodent excrement lying on the floor in the back storage area.

Hank's Cajun Crawfish

10800 Bellaire Blvd.

Violation: "Food not safe for human consumption". Inspectors discovered soup stored in the refrigerator at 60 degrees. "Potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at 41 degrees or lower", inspectors wrote. All of that soup thrown away.

Variedades Lazo

8103 Creekbend Drive

Violation: Inspectors found rodent droppings in the back storage area.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.